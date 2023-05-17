Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.60

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 3866 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 295 ($3.70) to GBX 285 ($3.57) in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03.

Capricorn Energy Announces Dividend

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $2.8298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 44.29%.

(Get Rating)

Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.