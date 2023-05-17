Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.60

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 3866 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 295 ($3.70) to GBX 285 ($3.57) in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Capricorn Energy Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03.
Capricorn Energy Company Profile
Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.
