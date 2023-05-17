Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

CSWC has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.

Capital Southwest Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.63. The company had a trading volume of 148,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,987. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $609.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.19. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $23.47.

Institutional Trading of Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 36.4% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,139,000 after purchasing an additional 103,390 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 13,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

