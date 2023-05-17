Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
CSWC has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.
Capital Southwest Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CSWC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.63. The company had a trading volume of 148,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,987. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $609.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.19. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $23.47.
Institutional Trading of Capital Southwest
Capital Southwest Company Profile
Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.