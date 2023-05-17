Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) PT Raised to C$52.00 at Scotiabank

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Capital Power Stock Performance

CPXWF traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.45. 279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,629. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average is $32.84. Capital Power has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $39.87.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. It operates through the Canada and U.S. geographical segments. The Canada segment refers to the Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario. The U.S. segment includes North Carolina, New Mexico, Kansas, Alabama, Arizona, North Dakota, Illinois, Texas, and Michigan.

Further Reading

