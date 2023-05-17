Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 203 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,373,000 after buying an additional 709,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,973,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,812,000 after purchasing an additional 448,790 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723,075 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,508,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,288,000 after purchasing an additional 323,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,195,000 after buying an additional 67,948 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.12. The stock had a trading volume of 253,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $88.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.36.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

