Capital Planning Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 53,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 138,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,259,000 after acquiring an additional 88,047 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 1,344.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $215.29. The company had a trading volume of 436,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,062. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 price objective (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.82.

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

