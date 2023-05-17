Capital Planning Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,893 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up 1.5% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPHD. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 45,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 360,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,000 after acquiring an additional 22,516 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,898,000 after acquiring an additional 63,994 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPHD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.10. The company had a trading volume of 167,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,715. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $48.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.36.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

