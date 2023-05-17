Capital Planning Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 87,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,004,819 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $280,019,000 after buying an additional 29,071 shares during the period. Finally, Taika Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Taika Capital LP now owns 46,972 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 13,719 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS Health Stock Up 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,040,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,907,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $67.05 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $86.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.11.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

