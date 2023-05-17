Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $678,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Philip Morris International by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558,762 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,582 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,567 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Philip Morris International by 646.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,174,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,951,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,979,000 after purchasing an additional 962,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.80. 1,415,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,290,566. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $109.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,308 shares of company stock valued at $10,851,692. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

