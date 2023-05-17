Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after buying an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after buying an additional 277,041 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 266,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,527,000 after purchasing an additional 167,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,328,000 after purchasing an additional 102,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $3.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.44. 213,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $329.11 and its 200 day moving average is $318.84. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.08. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $333.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

