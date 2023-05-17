Capital Planning Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $5.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $297.45. 13,374,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,825,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $298.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.40.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.66.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

