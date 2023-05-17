Capital Planning Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,395. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $267.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

