Capital One Financial Comments on Ovintiv Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $9.03 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

OVV has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.79.

Ovintiv Stock Down 4.1 %

OVV stock opened at $32.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.11. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.84). Ovintiv had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 35.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,978 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth approximately $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth approximately $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 45.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

