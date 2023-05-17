Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,535 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 393,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,535 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises 5.7% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $18,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VNLA traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $47.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,581. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.92.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.