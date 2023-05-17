Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 3.7% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $12,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,828 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,094,000 after acquiring an additional 930,095 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,872,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9,682.1% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,616,000 after acquiring an additional 178,538 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,929,000 after acquiring an additional 164,885 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $388.58. The company had a trading volume of 41,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $375.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.32. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $391.60.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

