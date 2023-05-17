Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 185.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 116,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 76,003 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 81.7% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 24,068 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 85,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BUG stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,493. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $28.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $685.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

