Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $456,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 146,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after purchasing an additional 88,330 shares during the period. Lwmg LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,414,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,657,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 255,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,802,000 after acquiring an additional 48,414 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.83. The company had a trading volume of 853,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,970,828. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.56. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

