Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $386,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,334 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,402 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,840,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,760,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,584 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.2 %

MRK traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $114.64. 970,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,832,010. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $119.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.20. The company has a market cap of $290.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.