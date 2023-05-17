Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

Shares of NOBL traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.53. 327,308 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.29. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

