Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,045 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JCPB stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.14. 146,210 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.80.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

