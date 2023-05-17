Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires 107 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.58.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.84. The stock had a trading volume of 324,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,373. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.33. The company has a market capitalization of $144.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

