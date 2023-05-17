Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.38

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 189739 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.90 to C$2.40 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of C$724.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.27.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

