Cancom (ETR:COK) Trading Down 0.7%

Cancom SE (ETR:COK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €27.32 ($29.70) and last traded at €29.22 ($31.76). 154,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 91,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €29.42 ($31.98).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($56.52) target price on Cancom in a report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($36.96) target price on Cancom in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($47.83) target price on Cancom in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €41.00 ($44.57) target price on Cancom in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €31.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.74, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

