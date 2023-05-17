Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Target Price to C$1.25

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 165.96% from the stock’s previous close.

QUIS has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark lowered their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.20 to C$1.15 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Performance

QUIS stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.47. 63,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,916. The firm has a market cap of C$173.31 million, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.09. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$0.42 and a 1-year high of C$0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, a payment processing platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.