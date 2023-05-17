Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Price Target to GBX 220

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 248 ($3.11) to GBX 220 ($2.76) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 112.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Davy Research upgraded On the Beach Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.26) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.76) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 260 ($3.26).

Shares of OTB traded down GBX 5.70 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 103.70 ($1.30). 3,800,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,709. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 139.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 145.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. On the Beach Group has a 1-year low of GBX 88.80 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 251.95 ($3.16). The company has a market cap of £172.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,370.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.36.

In related news, insider Elaine O’Donnell sold 6,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.83), for a total value of £10,092.98 ($12,643.09). Company insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

