Camino Minerals (CVE:COR) Trading Up 21.1%

Camino Minerals Co. (CVE:COR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 21.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 516,614 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 220,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Camino Minerals Stock Up 21.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$19.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 8.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06.

Camino Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camino Minerals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Peru. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Plata Dorada project, which consists of 8 claims covering an area of 3,800 hectares located in Cuzco, Peru; the Maria Cecilia Project covering an area of approximately 7,110 hectares located in the Cordillera Negra Mountain; and the Los Chapitos property covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in department of Arequipa, Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camino Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camino Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.