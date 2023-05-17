Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the April 15th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Callinex Mines Price Performance

Callinex Mines stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,382. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. Callinex Mines has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Callinex Mines Company Profile

Callinex Mines, Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates zinc deposits. The firm’s portfolio includes Nash Creek and Superjack projects in the Bathurst Mining District; Pine Bay and Flin Flon projects in the Flin Flon Mining District; and Point Leamington project in the Buchans Mining District.

