Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the April 15th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Callinex Mines Price Performance
Callinex Mines stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,382. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. Callinex Mines has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $4.00.
Callinex Mines Company Profile
