California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 739,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRC. TheStreet cut shares of California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a research report on Saturday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on California Resources from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Get California Resources alerts:

Institutional Trading of California Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 41.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

California Resources Stock Performance

CRC opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. California Resources has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.35 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 27.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.57%.

About California Resources

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.