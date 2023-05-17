BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target Raised to $70.00

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $66.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $67.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.80. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.81.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.41 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,820,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,773,000 after purchasing an additional 68,435 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,500,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,658,000 after buying an additional 94,619 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $5,052,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 78.5% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 88.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after buying an additional 78,762 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.