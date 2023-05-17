Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) Price Up 41.4% Over Last Week

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 17th. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a market capitalization of $120.67 million and approximately $189,250.75 worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded up 41.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Business Platform Tomato Coin Profile

Business Platform Tomato Coin’s launch date was November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official website is bptckr.com. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato. The official message board for Business Platform Tomato Coin is blog.naver.com/swmake2020.

Buying and Selling Business Platform Tomato Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

