Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Short Interest Down 9.4% in April

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the April 15th total of 5,450,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,769,434.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 67,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 359,400.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 294.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 425,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after buying an additional 317,299 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7,394.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $97.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

BLDR stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,773,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.47. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $120.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.