Buckley Wealth Management LLC Takes $599,000 Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Ferguson by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FERG shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,257.20.

Ferguson Price Performance

FERG stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.98. 129,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,327. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $99.16 and a 1 year high of $149.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 45.56%. Analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

