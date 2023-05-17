Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 403 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Price Performance
Bank of America stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,317,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,900,980. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.68. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $223.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Bank of America Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Piper Sandler downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.
Insider Activity at Bank of America
In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Profile
Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.
