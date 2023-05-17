Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,766 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 133,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,738,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,372 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,829,000. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.88. 1,033,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,663,213. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.76. The company has a market cap of $271.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 540,473 shares of company stock worth $33,992,699. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

