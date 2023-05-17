Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,176 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.2% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,223. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.12. The company has a market cap of $249.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,897 shares of company stock worth $29,455,233 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

