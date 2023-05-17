Buckley Wealth Management LLC Acquires 65 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,490,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,558,000 after acquiring an additional 61,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,057,000 after buying an additional 1,745,741 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,178,000 after buying an additional 1,368,481 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,863,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,704,000 after buying an additional 119,444 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $1,516,701.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,983,426.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

TT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.58.

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $196.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.63.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

