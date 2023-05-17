BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Sells 445 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 0.3% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanford Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,531,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,531,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $962.02, for a total transaction of $3,872,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,676,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,633 shares of company stock valued at $41,674,152 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $933.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $936.11. The stock had a trading volume of 97,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,400. The company has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $964.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $877.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $846.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

