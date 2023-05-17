BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,589 shares during the quarter. Vitru makes up about 3.5% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Vitru were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of Vitru during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTRU stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 24,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,689. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $540.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of -0.18. Vitru Limited has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $23.99.

Vitru ( NASDAQ:VTRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.92 million. Vitru had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vitru Limited will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VTRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Vitru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vitru from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vitru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

