BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,502 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000. NIKE comprises approximately 0.7% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,028,100,000 after buying an additional 984,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,608,491,000 after acquiring an additional 682,827 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,194,268,000 after purchasing an additional 595,267 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,058,401 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,059,924,000 after purchasing an additional 289,834 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.7% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $673,696,000 after purchasing an additional 132,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. OTR Global upgraded NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Insider Activity

NIKE Price Performance

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,282 shares of company stock worth $26,447,640. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.32. 1,732,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,736,898. The company has a market cap of $178.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.