BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 91,629 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,000. Tesla comprises approximately 0.7% of BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management raised its position in shares of Tesla by 230.3% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $6.38 on Wednesday, hitting $172.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,836,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,044,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $548.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.13 and a 200-day moving average of $173.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,220 shares of company stock valued at $29,479,261 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.06.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

