BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd Takes $48.36 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 550,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,362,000. Alphabet accounts for about 3.4% of BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 32,414 shares in the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,926.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,186,000 after buying an additional 130,367 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,415.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.
Alphabet stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,004,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,881,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $123.26.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
