BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd Buys Shares of 60,000 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,772,000. ServiceNow makes up 1.8% of BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after purchasing an additional 827,285 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 51.8% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,694,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,716,000 after buying an additional 577,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,369,116,000 after buying an additional 320,130 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 79.6% during the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,286,000 after purchasing an additional 214,243 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $898,098,000 after purchasing an additional 187,393 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.43.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NOW traded up $22.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $491.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,970. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $451.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.10. The firm has a market cap of $100.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $521.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $509,055.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,177,098.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total value of $509,055.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,177,098.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,095 shares of company stock worth $8,131,910. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

