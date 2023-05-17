Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Reduces Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 701.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $76.45 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $68.67 and a one year high of $126.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 104.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $498,050.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,339.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LBRDK. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.60.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

