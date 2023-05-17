Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $174.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $135.14 and a 52-week high of $174.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.54. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 326,213 shares of company stock worth $55,412,200. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.62.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

