Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 1,579 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,667 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,180 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $160,242,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,323,000 after buying an additional 2,562,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after buying an additional 1,637,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after buying an additional 1,469,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average is $58.89.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on DVN shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.32.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.