Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Makes New Investment in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,778,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $113,475,000 after purchasing an additional 406,794 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,354,000. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,144,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 783,717 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 153,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHT opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of -0.19.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.36 million. DHT had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.17%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 214.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

