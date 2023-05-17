Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Lowers Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,603,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829,740 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,878,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1,262.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,781,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,938 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,051,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,805,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,051,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,805,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $75,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,583,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,324,084.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,093,865 shares of company stock worth $70,299,852. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Shares of APO stock opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $74.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.61.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.