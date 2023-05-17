Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $271,000 Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,420,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,833,698,000 after acquiring an additional 97,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,397,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,509,579,000 after purchasing an additional 345,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,550,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,229,000 after acquiring an additional 73,451 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 227.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,149,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $386,915,000 after acquiring an additional 883,137 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hologic Stock Down 1.3 %

HOLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $81.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.80 and a 200-day moving average of $79.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $87.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.