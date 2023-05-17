Brookline Capital Management Weighs in on CTI BioPharma Corp.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Posted by on May 17th, 2023

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTICGet Rating) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Management reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for CTI BioPharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for CTI BioPharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CTIC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. SVB Securities lowered CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

CTI BioPharma Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CTIC opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38. CTI BioPharma has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.86.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTICGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of CTI BioPharma

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,742,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,026 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma during the first quarter worth approximately $37,646,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,102,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after buying an additional 42,307 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,535,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,450,000 after buying an additional 1,601,574 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after buying an additional 409,584 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile



CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Earnings History and Estimates for CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

