Brookline Capital Management Weighs in on CTI BioPharma Corp.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Management reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for CTI BioPharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for CTI BioPharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CTIC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. SVB Securities lowered CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.
CTI BioPharma Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ CTIC
opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38. CTI BioPharma has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.86.
CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share.
Institutional Trading of CTI BioPharma
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,742,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,026 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma during the first quarter worth approximately $37,646,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,102,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after buying an additional 42,307 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,535,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,450,000 after buying an additional 1,601,574 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after buying an additional 409,584 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CTI BioPharma Company Profile
(Get Rating)
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
