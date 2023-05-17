Brokers Set Expectations for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$130.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$110.67.

Shares of CP stock opened at C$111.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$105.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$105.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of C$86.42 and a twelve month high of C$112.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

