Brokerages Set Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Target Price at $32.80

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SYRS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ SYRS opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.
Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
